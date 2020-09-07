Sudan: Joint Statement Between Hamdouk and Al-Hillo and Agreement to Negotiate in Juba

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, and the leader of the People's Liberation Movement - North, Abdul-Aziz Al-Hillo, agreed in Addis Ababa today (Friday) to continue the negotiation and to ensure the sponsorship of the sisterly South Sudan State for the negotiations between the government and the movement through the Juba forum, with appreciation of the role of regional and international partners.

The two sides agreed to set a roadmap that defines the methodology of negotiation to hold informal negotiation workshops on both sides to discuss controversial issues under negotiation (such as the problem of the relationship between religion and the state and the right to self-determination) toward reaching a common understanding that facilitates the task of the formal negotiation teams.

Below is unofficial translation of the statement issued by the two parties:-

Based on our belief in the necessity of reaching a comprehensive and just political solution to all Sudan's issues and the necessity to reach a sustainable peace that addresses the roots of crises and achieves equal citizenship for all its children - and is based on the common convictions on the importance of mobilizing the forces of the glorious Sudanese revolution for establishing a new reality consistent with the interests of the widest groups and segments of the Sudanese people - and based on the undeniable popular desire to achieve a principled and fundamental surpassing to the Sudan of the past that was characterized by the domination of injustice, marginalization, discrimination and backwardness.

The delegation of the Transitional Government, headed by the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, has met with the delegation of the People's Liberation Movement - North, led by the commander Abdul-Aziz Al-Hillo, and after discussions that continued for several sittings, the two parties have agreed on the following:

First: Insuring the patronage of the sisterly South Sudan State for negotiations between the government and the movement through the Juba forum, while appreciating the role of regional and international partners.

Second: Working out a road map that defines the negotiation methodology.

Third: Agreeing to establish informal negotiation workshops on both sides, to carry out the following:

1. Discussing contentious issues for negotiation (such as the problem of the relationship between religion and the state and the right to self-determination) in order to reach a common understanding that facilitates the task of the formal negotiation teams.

2- (The joint agreement) shall be valid and binding after its ratification by the concerned institutions. This agreement is aimed to address the outstanding issues in the Declaration of Principles.

3-To return to formal negotiations in light of the progress achieved in informal negotiations.

4-To draw up a matrix that defines the responsibilities and timelines.