Zimbabwe: NSSA in Bid to Shake Off Corruption Legacy

The National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has gone into overdrive in its bid to spruce up its battered corporate image tainted by recent acts of grand corruption and financial malfeasance.

NSSA acting general manager, Arthur Manase conceded the statutory body's image has been heavily compromised by acts of dishonesty, opaque transactions, corruption and financial impropriety by some of its staffers.

He said NSSA had adopted a new paradigm shift anchored on three pillars, which are transparency, honesty and accountability.

"We need to create a new NSSA anchored on three pillars of transparency, honesty and accountability. It has to cleanse its past as business in the past was shrouded in secrecy," Manase said.

He added, "NSSA is custodian to people's contributions, so in order to live up to its promises to stakeholders, there should be zero tolerance to opaque transactions.

"Everyone wants security and needs to know upon retirement that their old-age sustenance is guaranteed."

Manase said his organisation has embarked on an ambitious exercise to increase corporate brand identity and educate the public on its mandate among various communities.

"We want to diligently execute our mandate and expand our visibility to the common populace further and further in rural areas, not only at growth points but also in villages.

"The common man has to have easy access to facilities on offer by NSSA," said the acting NSSA boss.

Manase appealed with journalists to help in its transformation exercise through resisting the temptation to publish sensational news about the organisation.

NSSA's reputation suffered a heavy knock during the tenure of former Social Welfare minister Prisca Mupfumira, who is now facing criminal charges for allegedly creaming-off over US$90 million from the quasi-parastatal.