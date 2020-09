press release

IDA Development Policy Credit: US$ 75 million equivalent

Maturity: 38 years Grace: 6 years

Project ID: P174388

Project Objectives Description: The objective of the proposed DPF is to assist the Government of Madagascar in its response to the COVID-19 crisis by (i) mitigating the impact on lives and livelihoods, and (ii) supporting the sustainable recovery of the country.

For more information about this project, visit: https://projects.worldbank.org/en/projects-operations/project-detail/P174388