Morocco: Prefecture of Casablanca - Series of Restrictive Measures From Monday to Curb Covid-19

Rabat — Based on the results of daily monitoring operations and regular evaluation carried out by the watch and monitoring committees and following the surge of epidemiological clusters in the prefecture of Casablanca, and in view of the pressing health need, the government has decided to take a series of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) at the level of the prefecture, as of this Monday, September 7.

In a press release, the government said that these measures consist of the closure of all exits of the prefecture of Casablanca and subjecting movement to and from its territory to an exceptional authorization issued by the local authorities, as well as the closure of all schools (elementary schools, middle schools, high schools and universities), with the adoption of remote education as of Monday.

It also involves the closure of local markets at 3 p.m., cafes and shops at 8 p.m. and restaurants at 9 p.m., in addition to the ban on night-time movement throughout the territory of the prefecture between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., except for health and police staff, employees in vital and sensitive sectors and those involved in the transport of goods, provided they possess a night shift document, according to the same source.

These measures will remain in effect for the next 14 days and the epidemiological situation in the city will be subject to careful and continuous assessment to make the appropriate decisions, the statement added.

The government calls on citizens to strictly respect the directives of public authorities and the preventive measures enacted, particularly the compulsory wearing of a face mask, hygiene rules and social distancing in public spaces.