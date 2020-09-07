South Africa: Three Men Including Manager of Supermarket Appear in Court for Kidnapping, Assault and Murder

press release

Three men aged between 30 and 32 are expected to appear at the Carolina Magistrate's Court tomorrow, 07 September 2020, for kidnapping, assault with an intent to cause grievous bodily harm as well as murder. The trio was arrested on 04 September 2020.

Their arrest follows an investigation by police which revealed details of an incident that took place on Friday, 14 August 2020. On that fateful day, it is said that the three men were driving in a vehicle where they stopped upon noticing two males aged 22 and 35. Allegations state that the two were then forced by these suspects into their vehicle and were taken to a storeroom where they were severely assaulted with an iron pipe as a form of punishment for allegedly insulting their colleague.

The matter was reported to the police and the victims were taken to hospital as they sustained serious injuries. One of the victims, related the gruesome story to the police and a case was opened but unfortunately, he later succumbed to his injuries in hospital on 01 September 2020, but the other survived. Police conducted an investigation hence the arrest of the suspects. Preliminary investigation has since revealed that amongst the men fingered in the whole saga, is the manager at a local chain store as well as his assistant and a security guard.