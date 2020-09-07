Western Sahara: Sahrawi People's Right to Self-Determination - Polisario Wants Concrete Actions From UN

7 September 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

New York (United Nations) — The Polisario Front said Sunday it expects "concrete actions" from the United Nations that demonstrate the willingness of the UN to hold a referendum on self-determination in occupied Western Sahara, pointing to the inaction of the Security Council and the General Secretariat.

For the Sahrawi people, "the inaction of the UN Secretariat and the Security Council" in the face of "Morocco's repeated transgressions has seriously undermined the credibility and impartiality of the UN and its mission (...) It is therefore essential that the Security Council fully respect the letter and spirit of the ceasefire and related military agreements," the Polisario Front demands in its statement.

Advocating the expansion of MINURSO mandate to include human rights monitoring, the Polisario Front stresses the need for the UN to "operate in accordance with peacekeeping principles."

"It is unacceptable that MINURSO remains an exception at a time when the promotion and protection of human rights is becoming a priority in all UN peace operations," concluded the Front.

