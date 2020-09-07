Western Sahara: Boukadoum Reiterates Algeria's Support for Self-Determination Right

Algiers — Head of the Algerian diplomacy, Sabri Boukadoum, reiterated Algeria's consistent position regarding the inalienable right of Sahrawi people to self-determination in accordance with international legitimacy.

In an interview given to the People's National Army magazine, El-Djeich, Boukadoum reiterated the position of Algeria which "strongly supports the right of Sahrawi People to self-determination in accordance with international legitimacy and relevant resolutions of the United Nations and the African Union."

In view of the current impasse in the Western Sahara issue, Algeria has called on several occasions, "the need to appoint a personal envoy of the UN Secretary General, with the aim of relaunching direct negotiations, in good faith and without preconditions, between the two parties to the conflict, Morocco and the Polisario Front, to put end the conflict that has lasted too long, and allow the people of Western Sahara to freely express their will."