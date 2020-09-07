South Africa: Murder Suspects Sought in Separate Incidents - Port Elizabeth

press release

SAPS Walmer detectives are seeking murder suspects in two separate incidents which occurred in their policing precinct on Friday, 04 September 2020 and Saturday, 05 September 2020 respectively.

In the first incident, it is alleged that on 04 September 2020 at about 22:15, Luwelile Dlepu (40) and his girlfriend were asleep at their Federation Street house in Area Q in Walmer when they heard a sound emanating near his brother's shack. The brother was out of town and Dlepu decided to investigate. Two shots were heard and the girlfriend found Dlepu lying on the ground. He sustained two gunshot wounds in his back and chest. The suspect ran away.

In the second murder, on Saturday, 05 September 2020 at about 15:40, the body of a foreign national approximately 40 years old was found lying in Piggot Road in Walmer. According to a witness, it is alleged that a white car was stationary in Fordyce Road for a very long time with a male person seated in the driver's seat. After a while, two males approached from the Baakens Valley side and got into the car. It is further alleged that a commotion took place and the driver jumped out holding his chest. The two suspects started searching the car and when the witness screamed, they ran away. Police suspect that the motive could be drug related.

The injured man collapsed in Piggott Road and died. He sustained stab wounds to his body and shoulder. He was identified as Hemiedi Muhamedi Naeya (41) of Windermere Road in Summerstrand.

Anyone who can assist police in tracing the suspects in both cases is asked to contact Detective Warrant Officer Rudolph Baxter at the Detective Trio Task Team on 082 442 0837 or SAPS Walmer on 041 5811496 or 041 509 4006 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station. All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.