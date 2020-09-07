South Africa: Murder Suspects Sought in Separate Incidents - Port Elizabeth

6 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

SAPS Walmer detectives are seeking murder suspects in two separate incidents which occurred in their policing precinct on Friday, 04 September 2020 and Saturday, 05 September 2020 respectively.

In the first incident, it is alleged that on 04 September 2020 at about 22:15, Luwelile Dlepu (40) and his girlfriend were asleep at their Federation Street house in Area Q in Walmer when they heard a sound emanating near his brother's shack. The brother was out of town and Dlepu decided to investigate. Two shots were heard and the girlfriend found Dlepu lying on the ground. He sustained two gunshot wounds in his back and chest. The suspect ran away.

In the second murder, on Saturday, 05 September 2020 at about 15:40, the body of a foreign national approximately 40 years old was found lying in Piggot Road in Walmer. According to a witness, it is alleged that a white car was stationary in Fordyce Road for a very long time with a male person seated in the driver's seat. After a while, two males approached from the Baakens Valley side and got into the car. It is further alleged that a commotion took place and the driver jumped out holding his chest. The two suspects started searching the car and when the witness screamed, they ran away. Police suspect that the motive could be drug related.

The injured man collapsed in Piggott Road and died. He sustained stab wounds to his body and shoulder. He was identified as Hemiedi Muhamedi Naeya (41) of Windermere Road in Summerstrand.

Anyone who can assist police in tracing the suspects in both cases is asked to contact Detective Warrant Officer Rudolph Baxter at the Detective Trio Task Team on 082 442 0837 or SAPS Walmer on 041 5811496 or 041 509 4006 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station. All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.