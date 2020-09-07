South Africa: Corruption and Dysfunctional State a Toxic Cocktail

7 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sridharan Kesavan, Ivan Pillay, Yolisa Pikie & Tarun Kumar Sin

Corruption in SA seems to have reached pandemic proportions. If that is our assumption, what is the nature of our current discourse on it?

In South Africa, there have been sporadic protests and widespread discussions on corruption. It is apparent that people are fed up with the level of corruption in government, especially about its procurement.

We are often reminded of a sad joke many of us have heard. It goes:

A Mozambican minister of transport visits his colleague in Portugal. On a helicopter ride over the centre of the country, the Portuguese minister points out to a bridge, a dam, a new road, and a flyover. For each infrastructure project, he pats his back pocket, grins and says "ten percent".

A year later, the visit is reciprocated and now the Mozambican takes his Portuguese colleague on a helicopter ride. Flying over some ground, there is nothing to be seen: no flyover, no dam, no bridge, no freeway. The Mozambican laughs heartily, patting his back pocket, and says, "hundred percent".

The joke, perhaps overstated, makes two points. The first and the obvious one is about the delivery: we find that the difference between the two countries is that in one...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.