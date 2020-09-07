South Africa: Corruption and Dysfunctional State a Toxic Cocktail

analysis

Corruption in SA seems to have reached pandemic proportions. If that is our assumption, what is the nature of our current discourse on it?

In South Africa, there have been sporadic protests and widespread discussions on corruption. It is apparent that people are fed up with the level of corruption in government, especially about its procurement.

We are often reminded of a sad joke many of us have heard. It goes:

A Mozambican minister of transport visits his colleague in Portugal. On a helicopter ride over the centre of the country, the Portuguese minister points out to a bridge, a dam, a new road, and a flyover. For each infrastructure project, he pats his back pocket, grins and says "ten percent".

A year later, the visit is reciprocated and now the Mozambican takes his Portuguese colleague on a helicopter ride. Flying over some ground, there is nothing to be seen: no flyover, no dam, no bridge, no freeway. The Mozambican laughs heartily, patting his back pocket, and says, "hundred percent".

The joke, perhaps overstated, makes two points. The first and the obvious one is about the delivery: we find that the difference between the two countries is that in one...