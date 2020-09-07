Liberia: Nimba Lawmaker Chides Pres. Weah

6 September 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Jonathan Browne

Nimba County District#5 Representative Samuel G. Kogar, has called on President George Manneh Weah to stop distancing himself from the masses, who popularly voted him to power.

He cautioned President Weah not to destroy his popularity by avoiding people under the pretext of "security intelligence."

Speaking Sunday, 06 September at a meeting of Nimba citizens in Police Academy, Paynesville outside Monrovia, Representative Kogar also called on the President to be mindful of what he called "fake security intelligence" that continues to keep him away from the people.

He cited no specific instance, but President Weah recently rejected anti-rape protesters' demand to come out and receive a petition against endemic rape in the country, with the Executive Mansion pointing to security concerns and busy schedules of the President.

The move by Mr. Weah received nationwide condemnations, prompting the President to subsequently arrange a meeting with leaders of the protest and receiving their petition with a promise to act swiftly in fighting rape in Liberia.

At the same time the Nimba lawmaker accused Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel McGill, of erecting blockage around President Weah, denying key officials from interacting with the President on major national issues.

According to him, Minister McGill is practically runs the country on behalf of President Weah, blaming the Minister for wrong decisions and actions being taken by the Presidency, something, he noted, is impeding growth and development under the CDC-led regime.

He also decried practice of sex for employment, grades and financial aid in the country and called on Liberian women, especially young girls to resist those who demand sex for academic assistance and job opportunities.

Rep. Kogar urged Liberian voters not to trade their votes for cash and other short-term favors in the coming senatorial elections.

