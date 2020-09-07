Liberia: PUL Headquarters Bulgarized

-Over US$10k worth of properties stolen

(September 6, 2020) The Headquarters of the Press Union of Liberia was on Saturday morning, September 5, 2020 Burglarized by unknown armed men believed to be Criminals with several valuables stolen.

The PUL in a release, quoted eye witnesses as saying the criminals were armed with guns and other deadly weapons during the attack on its headquarters.

According to the PUL, the armed men forcefully entered the building using unorthodox means and burst into the offices before carrying on their criminal act.

Several electronic materials including computers recently donated by China and the Media resource center computers central processing units (CPU) of all the computers in the media resource Center of the union. Other items including Canon Printer, One Digital Camera, One Acer Projector, Two Laptops, Internet Server, SATCON Decoder and other electronic devices were also taken away by the criminals.The PUL put the total cost of the stolen items to nearly US$10, 000.00.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) of the Liberia National Police has launched an investigation into the burglary following a complaint filed by the Union.

The President of the PUL, Charles B.Coffey Jr expressed shock over the situation,describing it as a sabotage and called on the Police to ensure the arrest of all those involved.