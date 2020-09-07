Liberia: PUL Headquarters Bulgarized

6 September 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

-Over US$10k worth of properties stolen

(September 6, 2020) The Headquarters of the Press Union of Liberia was on Saturday morning, September 5, 2020 Burglarized by unknown armed men believed to be Criminals with several valuables stolen.

The PUL in a release, quoted eye witnesses as saying the criminals were armed with guns and other deadly weapons during the attack on its headquarters.

According to the PUL, the armed men forcefully entered the building using unorthodox means and burst into the offices before carrying on their criminal act.

Several electronic materials including computers recently donated by China and the Media resource center computers central processing units (CPU) of all the computers in the media resource Center of the union. Other items including Canon Printer, One Digital Camera, One Acer Projector, Two Laptops, Internet Server, SATCON Decoder and other electronic devices were also taken away by the criminals.The PUL put the total cost of the stolen items to nearly US$10, 000.00.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) of the Liberia National Police has launched an investigation into the burglary following a complaint filed by the Union.

The President of the PUL, Charles B.Coffey Jr expressed shock over the situation,describing it as a sabotage and called on the Police to ensure the arrest of all those involved.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.