South Africa: Limpopo Province - National Commemoration Day

press release

The SAPS National Commemoration is the day set aside to pay homage to members who sacrificed their lives in the execution of their duties.

As the event was held virtually from the Union Building in Pretoria, Gauteng Province, The Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya and Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba accompanied by the Deputy Provincial Commissioner responsible for Corporate Services Major General Christine Morakaladi, the Provincial Management, the Saps Sekhukhune and Vhembe District Management today, warmly welcomed the two families of the members of the South Africa Police Services who tragically died in line of duty.

The two events were streamed live from the SAPS Provincial Joint Operational Center in the City of Polokwane and from Sibasa outside Thohoyandou.

Our two fallen heroes, Warrant Officer T.I Modau attached to Thohoyandou Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit and Constable M.M Mathabatha attached to the Tubatse Police Station Crime Prevention Unit, will forever be remembered for their bravery and commitment in fighting crime.

Warrant officer Modau was brutally hacked to death by a rape suspect in March this year. Meanwhile, Constable Mathabatha was fatally wounded while attending a car hijacking incident.

The MEC and Provincial Commissioner while comforting the families of the two members, vowed that the SAPS will always be with them and will ensure that these heartless criminals who robbed them their loved ones, the Organisation and the Community at large, face the full might of the law.