Liberia: LNP Reports Nine More Rape Cases

Authorities at the Liberia National Police (LNP) over the weekend reported additional nine alleged rape cases which occurred from 25 to 30 August.

This latest report comes after days of mass protests against the alarming incidents of rape here, with children even less than a year - old sometimes victimized.

Police spokesman Moses Carter told a press conference over the weekend at LNP headquarters in Monrovia that on 25 August, a 21- year-old man identified as Emmanuel G. Flomo, resident of Weaver Street, Paynesville, was arrested based on a complaint filed against the accused for allegedly abusing a 13 - year - old girl sexually.

Mr. Carter explains that the lady who filed the complaint had alleged that her 13-year-old niece was sexually abused by suspect Emmanuel G. Flomo and resulted to the victim's pregnancy.

Police say during the preliminary probe, it was established through medical report that the 13 - year-old minor was sexually abused and the suspect has been charged with rape and forwarded to court for prosecution.

Further, Mr. Carter says on Wednesday, 26 August, Francis Darvine, a 17- year-old resident of New Georgia was arrested for alleged gang rape.

Mr. Carter states that the case was reported by a male who had alleged that his 15 years old daughter, resident of Johnsonville, was sexually abused by suspect Francis Darvine and others to be identified.

The police spokesman narrates that suspect Darvine has been detained while efforts are underway by the police investigation to identify the other suspects in order to continue the investigation.

On Thursday, 27 August, another alleged rape case was reported to the RIA Police Station in Margibi County in which the complainant alleged that her 16 -year-old niece was sexually abused on 26 July 2020 by Junior Sanagho, a 23 - year-old resident of Pipeline, Paynesville.

According to Spokesman Carter, based upon the allegation, suspect Junior Sanagho was arrested. He says during police preliminary investigation, the victim was referred to the hospital for medical examination, adding that the medical report established that the 16 - year-old minor was tempered with.

He tells journalists at the press conference that suspect Sanagho has been charged for rape and forwarded to court.

He continues that police in Saclapea, Nimba County are investigating a 21-year-old man identified as Prince Vahn, a resident of Saclapea, for allegedly sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl from July 2020 to August 24, 2020 respectively.

According to the LNP spokesman, the suspect was arrested predicated upon a complaint filed by the father of the victim.

"Police in Sanniqullie, Nimba County have arrested, investigated and charged and forwarded to Court four alleged rapists for alleged gang rape," Carter says.

According to him, suspects Emmanuel Yini, Fredrick Yini, Saye Plaza and Alphonso Tokpah were arrested based on a complaint filed by a 48 year-old rape victim and resident of Kinnon Town, Nimba County.

Police say the victim had alleged that she was sexually abused by the suspects, saying have been sent to court for prosecution.

The LNP's Nimba County Detachment has launched a full-scale investigation into the 28 August alleged rape case in which a 12 year-old girl was also raped.

The LNP say the mother of the 12 years old rape victim alleged that her daughter was raped on 28 August by one Jefferson to be identified.

Meanwhile the police in Ganta, Nimba County have arrested, investigated and charged a 38 - year-old man identified as Darius Luogon for alleged rape.

LNP disclosed that suspect Luogon was arrested based on a complaint filed by a resident of LPRC Community in Ganta City. According to the complainant, his on 28 August, his 14 years old daughter was sexually abused by suspect Darius Luogon.

During Police preliminary probe, it was established through medical report that the 14 years old victim was sexually abused. Suspect Darius Luogon has been forwarded to court for prosecution.

Further, Mr. Moses Carter details that on 29 August, a resident of Rehab Community, Paynesville reported to the police station and alleged that his 17 year-old daughter was allegedly sexually abused by Jerome to be identified.

Carter says based on the allegation, the LNP has also launched a full-scale investigation into the matter.

In a related development, the Ganta Police Detachment has launched an investigation into the 30 August rape case involving a 21 year-old girl of Zlangbah Street Community, Ganta, Nimba County.

According to the victim, on 30 August, she came out during the early morning hours to fetch water when two unidentified men attacked her and sexually abused her.