Liberia: Weah Dismisses Mosoka Fallah

President George Mamneh Weah has dismissed with immediate effect National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) Director-General Dr. MosokaFallah, following a probe into claims of breaches in the health and administrative protocols that guide the issuance of Covid-19 test results by NPHIL.

In a press release dated Friday, 4 September, the Executive Mansion says Mr. Weah's decision to dismiss Dr. Fallah is in consonance with findings and recommendations of the special investigative committee set up to probe the reported breaches at NPHIL.

Earlier On 10 August, President Weah suspended Dr. Fallah for time indefinite "for ethical, professional and administrative lapses."

It came in the wake of several allegations in against health authorities by aggrieved individuals who were tested for Coronavirus as part of the protocols governing travels which prompted President Weah to meet with key health stakeholders and international partners supporting the country's COVID-19 response.

Subsequently Mr. Weah set up a committee last month to look into the matter and submit its findings within 72 as of 10 August.

The committee included the President, Liberia Medical and Dental Council (LMDC) - Chair; the Minister of Justice; Madam Mawine Diggs, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs; the Country Representative, US Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Country Representative, World Health Organization (WHO).

Having dismissed Fallah, President Weah says he remains committed to implementing the recommendations contained in the report and has ordered the publication of the committee's full report in line with his promise not to leave any stone unturned in ensuring that the health and welfare of Liberians remain paramount.

President Weah thanked Dr. Linda Birch, Chair of the Probe Committee and the members of her committee for their professionalism, time, and manner they carried out the investigation.

The committee was charged with the responsibility of finding out whether there were systemic breaches in the reporting procedure of COVID-19 results and to recommend actions to be taken in order to remedy the situation.

Meanwhile, Dr. Patrick N. Kpanyen, Deputy Director-General for Administration at NPHIL, will continue to act as Director-General pending further action.