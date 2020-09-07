Liberia: Pres. Weah Extend 54th Legislative Sitting

6 September 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

President George Manneh Weah has issued a Proclamation for the 54th Legislature to convene in a Special Session for a period of one (1) Working month, beginning September 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020.

The Third Regular Session of the 54th Legislature of the Republic of Liberia adjourned Sine die on the 31st day of August, 2020.

Article 32(b) of the Constitution of the Republic provides that the President shall, on his own initiative or upon receipt of a certificate signed by at least one fourth of the total membership of each House, and by Proclamation, extend a regular session of the Legislature beyond the date for adjournment or call a Special or Extraordinary Session of that Body to discuss or act upon matters of national emergency and concern.

According to a Foreign Ministry Release, the Proclamation states that the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia further requires that when the extension or call is at the request of the Legislature, a Proclamation shall be issued not later than forty-eight hours after the receipt of the certificate by the President.

In accordance with the aforementioned of Article 32(b) of the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia, a Certificate signed by at least one-fourth of the total membership of each house has been laid before the President on August 31, 2020 for the extension of the Third Regular Session of the 54th Legislature for a period of one month; commencing September 1, 2020 and ending September 30, 2020.

