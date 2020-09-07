Liberia: NaFAA Form Fisheries Based Organizations

6 September 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority has disclosed formation of Fisheries Based Organizations (CBOs) into Cooperatives, ahead of distribution of huge supplies of free internationally approved fishing nets and motorized engines to fishing communities across coastal counties in Liberia.

According to a release issued in Monrovia, NaFAA in collaboration with the Cooperative Development Agency (CDA) will this September begin first phase of the formation of Fisheries Cooperatives in Montserrado, Bomi, Margibi, Grand Cape Mount and Grand Bassa Counties, respectively through trainings on management and sustainability of such ventures.

NaFAA said the formation of fisheries based organizations is to put local fishermen in the position to enhance their capacity and increase income from having access to resources.

The release indicated that "the approved nets will shortly arrive in Monrovia for distribution across the coastal counties of Liberia and it is intended to promote the use of multifilament net which is legal and thus lead to the immediate withdrawal of the mono filament net (illegal) from small-scale fishers here. Press Release

