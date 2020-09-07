South Africa: Four Armed Robbers to Appear in Court

6 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On the night of 3 September 2020, a truck driver parked his truck on the N2 freeway at Mfekayi when he was accosted by a group of armed suspects.

The suspects emerged from the bushes and attacked him with a bush knife injuring him in the hand. He fled leaving the truck behind on the road. The suspects chased him and he disappeared in the bushes and hid until the morning. The suspects took three cellphones, clothes and other items before fleeing the scene.

The local police together with the K9 Unit were alerted and conducted a search until the morning. The complainant was found and a case of robbery was opened at KwaMsane SAPS. The KwaMsane Task Team followed up information regarding the suspects involved in the robbery. The information led them to various homesteads at Mfekayi where four men aged between 20 and 22 were arrested.

They were found in possession of the complainant's belongings. The arrested suspects will be profiled to establish if they are linked to carjacking's and robbery cases committed in KwaMsane and surrounding areas. The suspects are expected to appear before the KwaMsane Magistrate's Court tomorrow on charges of robbery and possession of suspected stolen property.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, welcomed the arrests.

