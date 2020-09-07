Botswana: Commercial Clubs Can Usher in Professionalism

6 September 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Patience Molatlhegi

Francistown — Gone are the days when teams were run as societies, Francistown-based football administrator, Fanyana Fish, has said.

He said modern football dictated that clubs must be run as commercial entities.

In an interview, Fish said commercialised football clubs would have a sense of professionalism and therefore attract lucrative sponsorships.

Fish said societal clubs had challenges ranging from unnecessary and endless misunderstandings among those mandated to run the club as well as financial constraints.

However, he stated that teams were heeding the plea of commercialisation.

Fish said one of the challenges facing the sports industry was internal squabbles, which were common when a team was not doing well.

He said such behaviour was not a true reflection of patriotic sportsmanship

Despite the challenges, Fish emphasised that football teams must adapt to the changing environment and operate as income generating business in order to provide for their players and administrators.

He explained that his love for football started when he was still in school.

Fish said it was at Young City where he realised that he had good leadership skills and therefore focused on horning his leadership role.

Furthermore, Fish appreciated the positive following of football from the community of Francistown and surrounding areas.

He noted that it was unfortunate that one of the city's favorite clubs, Tafic, was struggling to sustain its stay in the elite league.

He, however, commended Sua Flamingoes for getting promotion to the Premier League.

He said it would be ideal for the team to utilise the Francistown stadia to cater for a larger crowd.

