Egypt: CSCEC Holds Open Day Event On Egypt New Administrative Capital CBD Project

7 September 2020
PR Newswire (New York)
Cairo — China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) recently held an online open day event on the Central Business District (CBD) project in the new administrative capital city in Egypt.

During the event, many aspects of construction progress of the project were showcased to visitors.

The EPC contract of the project was signed between CSCEC and the Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities of Egypt in 2016. It was a result of the Belt and Road Initiative and Egypt's Vision 2030.

It's worth mentioning that the 385.8-meter iconic tower in the project is expected to be the tallest building in Africa when completed.

The Midair Constructon Machine has been used during the project.

What's more, CSCEC also highly valued local engineering talent cultivation and promoted development of the building industry in the country.

The company also played a role in improving local livelihoods, regional coordinated development and cultural exchanges, which earned it the public's appreciation.

Please follow the CSCEC's website to see the whole video of cloud open day on Egypt New Administrative Capital CBD project. https://english.cscec.com/CompanyNews/CorporateNews/202009/3181857.html

