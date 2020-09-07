Ghana: Former Pres Mahama Promises Craftsman Apprenticeship for 200,000 Youths

Wa — Former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, has stated that his government would enroll at least 200,000 youths under craftsman apprenticeship when voted to power on December 7.

Aside the payment of fees for potential apprentices, they would be given tools and equipment during and after their training, to enable them to start their own businesses, the NDC flagbearer assured.

Former President Mahama, who was on a four-day tour of the Upper West Region, made the pledge when he interacted with artisans and master craftsmen, here on Wednesday.

He explained that the move was aimed at reducing unemployment among the youth, stressing that they would be enrolled under schemes, including hairdressing, dressmaking, automobile repairs, and be given certificates after completion of their training.

Former President Mahama hinted that to ensure the apprentices were given the best of training, his government if given the nod, would make technical and vocational education free and extend the opportunity to master craftsmen, who would be made to undergo training to update their skills.

"Technology and engineering is changing with computers becoming prevalent in the new machines that are being manufactured. We will train artisans after opening a training school in Wa so that they are able to use technology to diagnose the problems of the machines they intend to fix," he said.

Former President Mahama announced the introduction of a credit scheme that would enable artisans to purchase the required tools, to enable them do diligent jobs for their clients.

He pledged to relocate artisans to a better place and provide them with good roads and other amenities that would facilitate their craft.

Former President Mahama said magazines " have not received the needed support and "an NDC administration will work hand in hand to grow the 'magazines' across the country".

The former President, who visited the Dorimon, Wechiau, Poyentanga, Kaleo and Charikpong Paramountcies, pledged to support those areas with development projects.

He promised to complete the E-blocks for schools he started at Dorimon before leaving office in 2016, and build a senior high school for Poyentanga as well as carve a new district from Wa West.