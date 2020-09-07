Ghana: HAG to Honour Saka Acquaye

4 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jemima Esinam Kuatsinu

The Handball Association of Ghana (HAG) will organise a health walk in on Saturday in honour of the former Deputy Director (Technical) of the National Sports Authority (NSA), MrSaka Acquaye, who passed on in June, this year.

The walk will begin from the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex through the principal streets of Kaneshie and then back to the complex.

National handball coach, George Bankole, said this yesterday in Accra when the nationalexecutives of the association presented 30 cases of water and an undisclosed amount of money to the family of the late Acquaye to commiserate with them.

Mr Bankole said participants of the walk would be drawn from all handball clubs, veteran handball players and the entire sporting fraternity.

"Saka is a sports man and best way to honour his memory is to have a walk in his honour," he said

Eulogising the former Deputy Director of NSA, Mr Bankole saidMr Acquaye, also known as 'Fishey'was a pillar of sports development in the country, especially handball.

According to Mr Bankole,the contribution of Mr Acquaye to the sport was immense as he had once served as a player, coach and secretary to the association for a long time before his appointment as the Deputy Director, Technical, of the NSA.

He said the Deputy Director was a man ready to serve at any time and his demise was a great loss to the entire sports fraternity.

He pledged the association's support to the family and also during the funeral.

Receiving the items, a sister of Mr Acquaye, Emmanuella Sackey, thanked the association for its support.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

