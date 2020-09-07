Ghana: Ayawaso Central Assembly Inaugurates Unit Committees, Zonal Councils

The Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region, has inaugurated 12 unit committees and two zonal councils.

The Alajo-Pig Farm Zonal Council comprises Alajo North, Alajo Central Pig Farm, Nii Nortey Agbo, Quaye Mensah and Kotobabi Electoral area, while the Mallam Atta Zone, include, Nkansah Djan, Aryee Diki, Mallam Atta, Akoa Ndor, and Kokomlemle East and West .

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Alhaji Mohammed Quaye, in a speech read on his behalf, urged the councils to perform their duties diligently to improve the living conditions of the people.

According to him, the zonal councils were backed by law aimed at ensuring the full involvement of local communities in the decision making processes, adding that "the success of the initiative would depend on the values and performance of their duties".

The MCE urged the members to perform their duties in honesty, with dedication, commitment, fairness, probity, tolerance, accountability, selflessness, discipline and responsiveness.

Alhaji Quaye indicated that the section 15(1) of the Local Governance Act,2016 (Act 936) stipulates that a district assembly may delegate any of the functions of the assembly to a sub-metropolitan district council, urban, zonal; town or area council or unit committees.

He stated that it was because of these reasons that the assembly ceded some revenue collection duties of the zonal and town councils for the running of their programmes.

The MCE charged the councils to play significant roles in the education of their communities, organise communal labour to ensure environmental cleanliness, double efforts to mobilise enough revenue through the registration of births and death, and at lorry parks and stations.

"You are mandated to plant trees along the streets, organise annual congress to raise voluntary or other contributions that may be delegated by the assembly," he added.

Alhaji Quaye assured that the assembly will support all sub-structures by building their capacities to help develop the area.

"We have been given the opportunity to adopt strategies to develop the municipality. We need your support to implement policies."