Ghana: Local Govt Staff Cautioned Against 'Open' Political Activities

4 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Claude Nyarko Adams

The Head of Office of the Local Government Service, Dr Nana Ato Arthur, has cautioned local government staff across the country against openly engaging in political activities.

According to him, the country's constitution bars staff of local government agencies from indulging in open politics although they have the right to vote during general elections.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the National Executive Council meeting of the Association of Coordinating Directors in Ghana (ASCOD) in Accra yesterday, Dr Arthur cautioned that any staff who would breach the law would face the necessary sanctions.

He reminded the workers that anyone who desired to openly engage in politics was firstly expected to resign from the service as required by law.

"We're in the political season and the temptation for some of you is to get yourself involved in the activities surrounding it. But, the law frowns on that and so you're not permitted.

"My advice to you all is to remain professional. Let us ensure that government machinery is effective and functional as ever. Let me remind you again that anyone caught doing otherwise would be made to face the law," Dr Arthur urged.

He asked ASCOD members to ensure that their respective assemblies made judicious use of dwindling resources and work towards improving efficiency.

Dr Arthur said the work of coordinating directors was critical in decentralised governance and effective management of the assemblies, and called on them to give off their best efforts.

He commended the association for supporting Ghana's fight against COVID-19 through their GH₵120, 000 donation to the COVID-19 Trust Fund.

National President of ASCOD, Yaw Adu Asamoah, said the association had reminded members of their responsibilities during the electioneering, and expressed confidence that most staff would adhere to the law strictly.

He said the association would not be able to defend staff who would flout the law ,saying that "the law must work".

Mr Asamoah noted that the meeting would focus on exploring ways to set up a provident fund for members, and reach consensus on issues affecting their pensions and welfare.

Mr Asamoah said, ASCOD was seeking to build partnerships and affiliations with other national and international organisations with similar interest, to share knowledge and best practices for effective management of local assemblies for the benefit of the populace.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.