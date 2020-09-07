Ghana: International Literacy Day Launched At Tomefa

4 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Francis Ntow And Gloria Nsiah Mintah

Tomefa — The Non-Formal Education Division (NFED) of the Ministry of Education yesterday launched this year's Literacy Day Celebration at Tomefa in the Ga-South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Organised in partnership with the United Nation Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), it was on the theme, "The role of adult literacy in the COVID-19 era."

The event is celebrated annually around the world on September 8 and it is aimed at raising awareness on the detriment of illiteracy on the individual and the nation's socio-economic development.

Ghana launched the day ahead of the main celebration on Tuesday, September8.

The occasion was used to educate the people of Tomefa through drama on the need to strictly adhere to the safety protocols of COVID-19.

Mr Samuel Aware, Deputy Director in charge Administration, Ga-South Municipal Assembly who spoke on behalf of the Minister of Education, said that the outbreak of COVID-19, had deepened the call for the introduction of digital literacy in urban and sub-urban areas of the country.

"The use of the internet for teaching and learning trade marketing and business is now becoming the norm rather than the rule," he said.

"I therefore want to call on the NFED to set-up pilot digital literacy centres to teach non-literate, semi-literate and school dropouts the use of ICT learning and business to improve livelihoods," Mr Aware stated.

According to him, COVID-19 had demonstrated the fragility of many young and adult literacy educators, programmes and systems as represented by abrupt suspension of numerous programmes.

He noted that educators had an important role to play in learning lessons from the COVID-19 crisis and re-imaging effective teaching and learning.

Additionally, he noted that the pandemic was a reminder of educators' catalytic role in generating the transformative power of literacy for peoples' empowerment, social transformation and the betterment of humanity and the planet within the Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) four context.

The Mr Aware said despite the expression of appreciation, the Division was calling on the stakeholders in Adult Literacy to put their shoulder to the wheel to get things done, adding that, this would forever change the narrative of Youth and Adult Literacy, as well as out-of-school programmes in Ghana.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.