Ghana: Football Will Bounce Back Soon - Asiamah

4 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah, says government will soon lift the ban on both individual and team contact sports to pave the way for the resumption of football.

The Atwima Mponua Member of Parliament said this on Tuesday during the 26th ordinary session of congress of the Ghana Football Association at the Ghanaman centre of Excellence at Prampram.

"Let me commend you for the various steps you have taken in developing Ghana football after the Normalisation process. Indeed, the innovative and inspiring 'BringBackTheLove' campaign embarked on by the GFA showed clear signs that football was on ascendancy and fans were beginning to patronize domestic league matches again.

"Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic halted the momentum that the leagues were generating. It is our fervent hope that innovative steps would be put in place to ensure that when the game finally returns, which I know will be very soon, it will pick up from where it left off.

"With the positive results we are getting from the fight against the pandemic, Government is optimistic that soon it would be safe and appropriate to lift the restrictions on both individual and team contact sports activities in Ghana," the lawmaker added.

Professional football in Ghana has been on a halt since mid-March 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in the cancellation of the 2019/2020 season.

