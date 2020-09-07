Ghana: WHO Supports Covid-19 Fight

4 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Cliff Ekuful

The World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday presented 55 oxygen concentrators and 1.8 million throat and nasal swabs to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in support of the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Other items donated included quantities of Virus Transport Medium and Nucleic extraction kits.

Presenting the items, the Acting Country Representative of WHO, Dr Neema Rusibamayila Kimambo, said the organisation was aware of the successes chalked up by the government in the fight against the pandemic.

"It is critical for Ghana to maintain the momentum and continue to detect, test, trace, isolate, treat and mobilise our people in this collective response to the point where the COVID-19 is no longer a public health threat," she said.

Dr Kimambo explained that the WHO, with support of its partners, had provided technical and financial assistance towards the COVID-19 preparedness and response in the areas of coordination, surveillance and laboratory, case management and risk communication.

According to her, the assistance covered areas such as contact tracing and data management, assessment of case management facilities, training and laboratory case management.

She said following assessment of case management facilities in the country by the National COVID-19 Case Management Team, it was recommended for the capacity of facility managers to be built to enable them to handle severe COVID cases.

"This donation of oxygen concentrators is the first batch of equipment for treatment facilities," she said.

The Director-General of the GHS, Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye, expressed gratitude to the WHO for the support and gave the assurance that the items would be put to proper use.

He explained that even though the country had made some progress in the fight against the pandemic, they were not lowering their guard.

Dr Aboagye said there was the need to improve on risk communication to ensure that the citizenry continued with all the necessary precautionary measures against the disease.

"Even though the numbers are going down, the people who are critically ill are still a cause for concern. We must ensure that we guard against a second wave of the infections so we can bring the cases down to a zero infection," he emphasised.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.