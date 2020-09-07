Somalia Covid-19 Cases Hit 3,362 As 159 Recover From the Virus

6 September 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia has recorded 52 positive coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours bringing the total tally of confirmed cases to 3,362.

Speaking during the daily Covid-19 briefing from Mogadishu Minister of health Fauzia Abikar Nur announced that 159 more patients recovered from the virus rising the total number of recoveries to 2,738 and no death was recorded making the number of fatalities remain at 97.

In terms of case distribution, Puntland state was in the lead with 40 new cases and was following by Jubaland state with 5 and Somaliland with 4 and Benadir with only 3 new cases.

Out of the 52 new cases, 38 are men while the remaining 14 are female.

The horn of Africa nation has lifted the ban on local flights as well as international flights last month and also resumed learning institution.COVID-

