Liberia: Government, GVL Execute Road Rehabilitation Project Along Southeastern Highway

Monrovia — The Management of Golden Veroleum (Liberia) Inc. (GVL) in collaboration with the Government of Liberia reached an agreement in December 2019 for the road rehabilitation of primary selected laterite roads along Southeastern part of Liberia where GVL has operated its concession palm plantation.

Further, GVL and Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Public Works have selected three road contractors to carry out the works for rehabilitating about 272 kilometers of primary laterite roads, the roads connect Pleebo in Maryland County to Weah Town in Tarjuowon Statutory District in Sinoe County.

In a dispatched from the office of Golden Veroleum (Liberia) Inc., its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Vice President for Sustainability, Strategy and Stakeholders Engagement (VPSS) of the company said, GVL does express its willingness to always work and collaborate with the government institutions to improve the lives of the community members within its operational areas.

Road connectivity has been a major challenge in the Southeast causing the company spending high logistics cost, high vehicle and road maintenance costs since the commencement of its operations in 2010 and has created a serious economy challenges for citizens and impeded economic growth in the Counties of Sinoe, Grand Kru and will as well pose difficulty particularly for motorists, business people, commuters as well as concession companies, as the result of the bad road condition and excessive logistical spending, the company is losing over millions of US Dollars yearly aside from other challenges.

The Management of Golden Veroleum (Liberia) Inc. has however reaffirmed its commitment to work with government in ensuring that lives of Liberians in the employ of the company are improved by fully adhering to the Labor Laws of Liberia. "GVL has been facing the challenges, we could do more to help the Government of Liberia support the people, our involvement in the rehabilitation of the roads from some areas in Maryland County to Grand Kru County continued to Sinoe County is our own way of saying we welcome development and we also thank and appreciate the Ministry of Public Works for embracing the idea for the roads to be rehabilitated." the CEO noted.

Currently, GVL, the Ministry of Public Works and Ministry of Finance and Development are in the process of finalizing the timetable for the implementation of the road contract agreements with the selected road contractors which are expected to start mobilizing their equipment and commencing the works between month of October and November 2020 entering the dry season. All Parties are looking forward to executing this road rehabilitation project.

The road contractors include: (1) West Africa Construction Inc.: the rehabilitation of primary laterite road designated as lot # 1 Pleebo - Buah Geeken (115.5 km); (2) Prime Plus Construction Inc.: the rehabilitation of primary laterite road designated as lot # 2 Boa Geeken - Greenville (118.5 km);(3) Tarhini Construction: the rehabilitation of primary laterite road designated as lot # 3 Greenville - Wiah Town (38 Km).

Once the rehabilitation road along the Southeastern highway has been completed, it will help reduce the high maintenance cost faced by companies in the Southeast and it will also bring relief to thousands of citizens in the Counties, as the bad road condition has stopped people from trading and having free movement.