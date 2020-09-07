Somalia: SNA Captures Al-Shabaab Operatives in Operation in Lower Shabelle

6 September 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The U.S trained elite forces have captured several Alshabab militants in an operation in Lower Shabelle on Sunday morning.

According to the state military radio, the military captured the suspected militants following an operation in Leego town 120 kilometers from Mogadishu lower.

The move comes barely after the military recaptured a key strategic town Janay Abdalle which is 60 km west of Kismayo, Lower Juba region Southern Somalia from Al-Shabab during an operation.

Government forces have in recent days intensified operations in the southern regions against al-Shabab extremists, who have been hiding in rural areas and conducting ambushes and planting landmines. Enditem

Al Shabaab which is linked to Alqaeda were driven out of Mogadishu in late 2011 and are struggling to overthrow the federal government.

Al Shabaab wants to impose its strict version of sharia, or Islamic law based in their own interpretaion across the Horn of Africa state.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

