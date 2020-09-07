Liberia Joins Global Community in Commemorating the 41st World Tourism Day - Commences Providence Island Renovation Work

press release

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia through its Ministry of Information, Culture Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) will observe the 41st World Tourism Day on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the historic Providence Island in Monrovia. The theme for this year's global event is "BUILDING PEACE! FOSTERING KNOWLEDGE".

As part of activities commemorating this year celebration, the government has embarked on renovation of the historic Providence Island; the birthplace of Liberia and to unveile the Elizabeth ship which brought settlers to what is now called Liberia; the reconstruction of various damaged structures as well as electrification of the entire Island, giving the much-needed facelift so desired thereby showcasing it cultural, historic and touristic appearances.

The World Tourism Day program is scheduled to run from 12:00pm - 7:30 pm.

The event is promised to have a line-up of other exciting activities to include a parade commencing at the campus of the University of Liberia and climaxing at the Providence Island, fashion show, cultural and musical performances. The head of Liberia's Traditional Council, Chief Zanzan Kawa has been selected to serve as this year's Orator.

The president and officials of government as well as other foreign dignitaries are expected to grace the occasion. Others include civil society organizations; students and business communities, political, religious, and traditional organizations are also expected to be in attendance. The 15 counties booths will be erected with ongoing cultural activities as well as the flag bearing the fifteen counties of Liberia will be flown high.

World Tourism Day is an annual event celebrated globally by each member country to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). The festival highlights achievements, plights, and challenges with each country's tourism sector.

Though the Coronavirus (COVID-19) has severely impacted the sector globally, tourism still remains a huge industry and the fastest growing sector. It employs the most amount of people around the world. It is a trillion-dollar industry and Africa receives only a very small percentage, therefore, the sector presents a huge economic opportunity for Liberia through the creation of jobs and many other advantages.

Providence Island, originally called Dozoa, land in the center of the water, has over the years, been the most most visited tourist destination within Liberia. In addition to the original Dozoa name, the Island was also named Perseverance Island, to indicate that the settlers who came to Liberia had the determination to find a new home despite all the setbacks they had encountered at the Sherbro Island, in the Republic of Sierra Leone.

The Island was inaugurated in 1972 as a cultural entertainment and tourists reserve and enjoyed the performances of the National Culture Troupe as well as leading Liberian artists. The Island was a place for engaging stakeholders, businesses, and embassies officials.

In his 2020 Annual Message to the National Legislature, His Excellency President George Mannah Weah reemphasized his administration's commitment to investing in the expansion of Liberia's tourism sector. To fulfill this commitment, the president has commenced the expansion process by first giving Providence Island the facelift it needs in order to welcome tourists and the public.