Liberia: Girls for Change Successfully Concludes 'Safer School Campaign' in Margibi and Montserrado Counties

7 September 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Paynesville — The Girls for Change Organization has successfully winded down its two months long Safer School Campaign under the Youth Education for Active Citizenship and Gender Equality Project (YEG) benefiting about six (6) schools in Montserrado and Margibi Counties.

The Project funded by Oxfam and the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs collaborated with the Montserrado County Health Team to ensure schools in both Montserrado and Margibi Counties are fumigated and made safe for students. Schools fumigated under the campaign in Montserrado County include The Kendeja Public School, June L. Moore Public School, and Jahzjet Children's Outreach Ministry Mission School.And in Margibi County, The Duazon Public School, Shello Memorial High School, and Adam Sherman High School were fumigated.

The campaign working in partnership with members of the Organization's Gender Justice and Health Clubs developed and disseminated approved COVID-19 prevention messages on the usage of face masks. The messages which included "my mask protects you; Wear Mask -Save Live; Wear Mask- Let's talk; Ina your Black Bra o; Corona is real", amongst others targeted students and school administrators within the six (6) selected schools. And approximately (3,000) three thousand students and school administrators benefited from the awareness campaign while (1000) one thousand students and teachers combined benefited from the distribution of facemasks.

Also, the campaign made 6 radio appearances in the two counties including The Classic FM 93.9 MHz in Bassa Community-Kakata City, Margibi County and three appearances on the State Owned Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) in Paynesville, where the GFC Staffs and Gender Justice club members were given the platform to challenge the government and stakeholders to ensure schools were safe and healthier for the resumption of learning activities.

In an effort to further heighten the advocacy, the campaign gathered experts in the educational sector as well as youth and civil society leaders through a discourse to discuss issues surrounding youth and education in Liberia. Educational experts Madam Lorpu Scott and Mr. Uriah Brooks divulged on the Effect of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Education Sector highlighting the impact on youth, gender and Inequalities in Liberia. Youth and civil society leaders joined the discourse subsequently. The Program was broadcast live on ELBC radio and through the Zoom online platform with several stakeholders, University students, youth groups (formal & non-formal), youth leaders from civil social organizations benefiting from the initiative.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.