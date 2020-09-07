Liberia: Girls for Change Successfully Concludes 'Safer School Campaign' in Margibi and Montserrado Counties

Paynesville — The Girls for Change Organization has successfully winded down its two months long Safer School Campaign under the Youth Education for Active Citizenship and Gender Equality Project (YEG) benefiting about six (6) schools in Montserrado and Margibi Counties.

The Project funded by Oxfam and the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs collaborated with the Montserrado County Health Team to ensure schools in both Montserrado and Margibi Counties are fumigated and made safe for students. Schools fumigated under the campaign in Montserrado County include The Kendeja Public School, June L. Moore Public School, and Jahzjet Children's Outreach Ministry Mission School.And in Margibi County, The Duazon Public School, Shello Memorial High School, and Adam Sherman High School were fumigated.

The campaign working in partnership with members of the Organization's Gender Justice and Health Clubs developed and disseminated approved COVID-19 prevention messages on the usage of face masks. The messages which included "my mask protects you; Wear Mask -Save Live; Wear Mask- Let's talk; Ina your Black Bra o; Corona is real", amongst others targeted students and school administrators within the six (6) selected schools. And approximately (3,000) three thousand students and school administrators benefited from the awareness campaign while (1000) one thousand students and teachers combined benefited from the distribution of facemasks.

Also, the campaign made 6 radio appearances in the two counties including The Classic FM 93.9 MHz in Bassa Community-Kakata City, Margibi County and three appearances on the State Owned Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) in Paynesville, where the GFC Staffs and Gender Justice club members were given the platform to challenge the government and stakeholders to ensure schools were safe and healthier for the resumption of learning activities.

In an effort to further heighten the advocacy, the campaign gathered experts in the educational sector as well as youth and civil society leaders through a discourse to discuss issues surrounding youth and education in Liberia. Educational experts Madam Lorpu Scott and Mr. Uriah Brooks divulged on the Effect of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Education Sector highlighting the impact on youth, gender and Inequalities in Liberia. Youth and civil society leaders joined the discourse subsequently. The Program was broadcast live on ELBC radio and through the Zoom online platform with several stakeholders, University students, youth groups (formal & non-formal), youth leaders from civil social organizations benefiting from the initiative.