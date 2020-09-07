Liberia: Cummings - 'The Primary Was Not Free and Fair' - Condemns Cpp Violence in Nimba

Monrovia — The political leader of the Alternative National Congress and Chairman of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) has condemned the primary in Nimba County which was characterized by violence among opposing sides contesting for the same ticket.

In a social media post, Mr. Cummings stated, "Everyone deserved to be given a chance to participate in the primary process in a safe, free, and fair environment. That did not happen.

"The ANC considers the situation grave and serious, and its leadership will be meeting tomorrow to decide the way forward, after which I will also be meeting with my CPP colleagues."

He further described the situation in Nimba County as disheartening.

Mr. Cummings: "We, as the CPP, cannot claim to be different and act the same. Violence is never the solution and will not be the solution in the CPP. We cannot conduct ourselves in such a manner and expect to win the confidence of the Liberian people. We must do things differently, and as I consistently say and quote, 'we can't keep doing the same things and expect different results.' What happened in Nimba reflects exactly that - doing the same old things the same old ways and expecting different results.

"As Political Leader of the ANC and current Chair of the CPP, it is unacceptable to have had an executive of the ANC or any constituent party badly injured as a result of the violence. Taa Wongbe also incurred damage to his vehicle during the process."