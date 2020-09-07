Nigeria: Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition in Anambra Accident - FRSC

7 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

Mr Andrew Kumapayi, the Anambra State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, said on Sunday that many passengers were burnt beyond recognition when their vehicle went into flames on the Ihiala/Onitsha road in Anambra State.

Kumapayi said that they were yet to know the actual number of people that died in the accident because they were burnt beyond recognition.

"This evening, alone fatal road traffic crash was allegedly caused by tyre burst as a result of excessive speeding. The vehicle somersaulted and burst into flames.

"Information reaching the Command states that all passengers on board were burnt beyond recognition, along with the bus.

"The Anambra State fire service has been contacted and the FRSC rescue team from Ihiala Unit Command are on ground to ensure the free flow of traffic, while all obstructions are being cleared," he said.

Kumapayi said that the corpse of the only male adult who jumped out of the vehicle in the process had been deposited at the Morgue at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Ihiala.

He added that there would be more updates as events unfold.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

