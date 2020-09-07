Sudan: Nation Mourns Lyric Writer, Psychology Professor Alsir Doaleeb

Khartoum — Culture and Information Minister Faisal Mohammad Salih has mourned caliber lyric poet composer, psychology professor in the Sudanese universities, the late Alsir Doaleeb, who died Saturday after an illness and was buried at Albakri Cemetery of Omdurman here.

According to his friend and lyric writer Taj Alsir Abbas, poet Doaleeb was the last of the pioneers of staid and purposeful lyric and had enriched the Sudanese library with many lyrics performed by leading singers that remained alive in the conscience of Sudanese. The most outstanding of those singers who performed the late Doaleeb's lyrics were Ahmed Almustafa, Osman Hussein and Osman Mustafa. It is believed that it was Doaleeb's poetry that gave some of those leading singers a passport towards popularity and stardom.

Professor Doaleeb had graduated from the American University of Beirut, Lebanon. Then he obtained a doctorate degree in psychology.

He is credited for launching the psychological guidance section in the University of Khartoum. He then moved to the Alahfad Women University in Omdurman where he launched the University's Faculty of Psychology and Kindergartens.

The late Professor Doaleeb was honored with the state order of arts and the state award for artistic creativity.