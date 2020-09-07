South Africa: Sundowns Pip Chiefs On Dramatic Day

IT was heartbreak for Kaizer Chiefs as Mamelodi Sundowns pipped them to the ABSA Premiership title in dramatic style on Saturday.

Going into the final round of matches, Chiefs were leading the log with a better goal aggregate than Sundowns, and they just needed to match Sundowns' result against Black Leopards to win their first league title in five years.

They even struck the first blow when Khama Billiat gave them a 1-0 lead against Baroka Football Club on 36 minutes, but Sundowns hit back with a vengeance.

The Brazilians attacked from the start with Temba Zwane and Promise Mkhuma coming close early on, while they won a penalty on 30 minutes after a foul on Zwane in the box. Leopards' keeper King Ndlovu, however, pulled off a fine double save to keep out Ricardo Nascimento's spot kick.

Sundowns' onslaught continued as Motjeka Madisha and Zwane both hit the post, and their pressure finally paid off when Lebohang Maboe headed in a Zwane cross on the stroke of half time.

The initiative swung Sundowns' way when Maboe scored his second goal early in the second half, and Chiefs' fortunes suffered another blow when Baroka drew level on 59 minutes from a thumping header by Manuel Kambala.

Despite dominating possession, Chiefs could not break past Baroka's defence as they were held to a 1-1 draw, while Maboe struck another nail in their coffin when he completed his hat-trick in injury time to give Sundowns a 3-0 win against Leopards.

With that they won the R15 million first prize, their third successive title, and tenth in total, while Chiefs, who led the log by 13 points at a stage are still searching for their first league title since 2015.

An emotional Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane thanked the team's supporters after the match.

"A lot of people didn't believe in the team, a lot of people didn't believe in me, only the yellow nation, those who come here every time, they are the people who support us but first I must thank my family.

"We had a lot of pressure inside and outside, people doubting me but these boys made it possible for me to look back at those people to say what are you saying now? Look at me now. But it's not about being vindictive. It's a message, it's a football message," he said.

"When it was tough, it was tough for me inside the bubble, very tough but God loves us all. I'd like to congratulate Kaizer Chiefs, I'm telling you they gave us a scare, coach Ernst Middendorp brought a different game (to Kaizer Chiefs).

Orlando Pirates, meanwhile, moved up to third position to qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup, after beating Stellenbosch Football Club 1-0 through a goal by Gabadinho Mhango at the end of the first half.

That was his 16th league goal of the season and put him in pole position to win the golden boot award, but Namibia's Peter Shalulile blasted in Highlands Park's equaliser in the dying minutes against Amazulu to join Mhango on 16 goals and a share of the R50 000 golden boot prize.

It completed a great season for Shalulile, who is now rumoured to be joining Sundowns, but the draw saw Highlands Park finishing ninth and missing out on qualification for the lucrative MTN Top 8 competition.

The relegation battle also went down to the wire as Baroka's draw saw them moving out of the drop zone and above Leopards who finished 15th and will now have to battle it out in the promotion-relegation play-offs.

In other results on Saturday, Bidvest Wits beat Polokwane City 3-1, Chippa United beat Golden Arrows 1-0, Bloemfontein Celtic beat Maritzburg United 3-1 and Cape Town City beat SuperSport United 1-0.