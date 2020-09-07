Namibia: Junius Wins Virtual Cymot Winter League

DRIKUS Coetzee won the final leg of the Cymot Zwift Winter League virtual cycling series on Friday, but it was not enough to close the gap on Willie Junius, who clinched the overall title.

Coetzee put in a great performance, reaching 1 000 watts at stages to finish nearly three minutes ahead of the chasing pack which was led in by Junius. Coetzee, however, did not compete in all seven stages of the series, which counted against him in the end as Junius clinched the overall Class A title with 374 points, while Coetzee finished a close second on 366 points.

The men's Class B was won by Allan Viviers, who had built up an unbeatable lead to finish on 392 points, while Jan Louis Mostert came second on 329 points. Sarel Boshoff, who won Friday's final stage, came third on 302 points.

Peter Le Riche made sure of winning Class C when he won the final leg to push his points total up to 350, to finish well ahead of Barry Jones on 309 and Kevin Fisch on 291 points.

Class D saw an exciting finish as race leader Jandre Engelbrecht had to withdraw due to flu, leaving the title race wide open, but Mike Baartman could not make use of his opportunity, as he could only finish second behind Reino Greeff. That saw Engelbrecht winning the class with a total of 332 points, while Baartman finished second a mere five points behind, and Greeff third on 297 points.

Michelle Doman was a comfortable winner of the women's race on Friday, but since it was her first race of the series, she didn't make an impact on the overall series.

Adele de la Rey won Class B as the only competitor, while Marguerita Maritz was a comfortable winner of Class C on 416 points, finishing well ahead of Tersia van Zyl (199) and Marion Schonecke (181).

Class D was keenly contested with Sonja Obholzer pipping Claudea Bosch by three seconds to the line to win the series with a total of 390 points, followed by Bosch on 325 and Ingeborg Winsauer on 320 points.

According to race organiser Sarel Boshoff the series was well attended.

"We had a fine turn-out of more than 60 competitors, while about 75 viewers followed the virtual race on our youtube channel. There were also eight winners of lucky draw prizes sponsored by Cymot to a total amount of N$75 000," he said.

Boshoff, however, expressed disappointment with the low turn-out of Namibia's top cyclists.

Ï would like more of our top riders to compete, because I want to enter a Namibian team for the online world championships which takes place in December. But it looks as if our top riders are very secretive about their training and don't want others to see their statistics," he said.

Boshoff also confirmed the dates for his new series, the virtual Tour de France which kicks off on 18 September. The series, which will incorporate sections of stages of the actual Tour de France, will consist of five stages and one individual time trial and will take place over three consecutive weekends.

There will once again be several prizes up for grabs for competitors as well as viewers on their youtube channel, with a main prize of a N$10 000 smart trainer. All cyclists who complete three-quarters of the series will go into a lucky draw and will be eligible for the main prize.