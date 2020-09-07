South Africa: Eskom Continues Load Shedding

Eskom is currently implementing load shedding as the power utility battles with power supply constraints.

Stage 1 load shedding got underway at 8am on Monday and will continue until 4pm. Thereafter, load shedding will be escalated to Stage 2 until 10pm.

"This pattern will repeat on Tuesday, with a high likelihood for Wednesday as well," Eskom warned.

The utility said it would continue to communicate timeously should there be any changes as the system remains unreliable and vulnerable.

Eskom had to implement load shedding over the weekend to replenish the emergency generation reserves, which were depleted over the past week.

"Eskom expects several generation units to return to service during the next few days which will help ease the supply constraints."

According to Eskom, unplanned breakdowns amount to 9 272MW of capacity, adding to the 6 314MW currently out on planned maintenance.

"Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these generation units to service as possible."

The utility has urged the people of South Africa to continue using electricity sparingly.