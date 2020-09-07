Sudan: GIS Director Announces Mobilization of All Capabilities to Support Floods-Affected People

6 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Director of the General Intelligence Service (GIS), Lt-General, Jamal Abdul Majeed has affirmed the mobilization of all potentialities to support the floods-hit people.

General, Abdul Majeed said the GIS, in coordination with the Khartoum State Secretariat General have evacuated the inhabitants of Al-Tamanyat Area, Khartoum North, who were affected by the Nile floods by erection of 30 nets, distribution of 400 mosquito net, 25 plastic sheet and 250 blankets for families and children.

The GIS has been participating in all mobilization efforts in Khartoum State including combating the COVID-19 and the health community campaigns.

