Sudan: Hereika - NEC Is Continuous Process in Structural Reform

Khartoum — The Prime Minister's Economic Advisor, the Rapporteur of the Preparatory Committee of the National Economic Conference, Engineer, Adam Al-Hereika has described the conference as the continuous process in the Structural Reform which is started by the government to address the imbalances and the deficit in trade balance.

Hereika said in the press conference held, Sunday, in the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) on the occasion of kicking off the activities of the National Economic Conference that the conference is a drop in a continuous process, as the government policy is subjected to assessment, application, reassessment and replacement, if necessary.

"When the holding off the conference was delayed because of COVID-19, the Higher Committee for Economic Emergencies gathered around 100 experts from the private sector, the government and the FFC, and discussed the urgent issues and came out with important recommendations, some of which were applied, some under study and the others will be implemented in the short and medium term.

"The relation of the National Economic Conference with the other government frameworks comes in a time; the government prepared a medium -term development plan focused on economy, particularly, the recovery of agricultural projects, stability of exchange rate, encouragement of exports, in addition to, funding and banking policies and foreign trade.