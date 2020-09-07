Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk Stresses Unity of Revolution Force to Protect Transition

Khartoum — The Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk, on Sunday, affirmed the Transitional Government's keenness to realize the comprehensive and just peace which addresses the root cause of the Sudanese crisis and allow the return of the displaced an the refugees, besides meeting the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

Dr. Hamdouk who met, at his office, a delegation representing the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) underlined that peace will include all the groups of the Armed Struggle Movements.

The Prime Minister affirmed that communication on the peace process with the two leaders Abdel Aziz Al-Hilo and Abdel Wahid Mohamed Nur was continuing, adding that during his recent visit to Addis Ababa, he contacted Abdul Wahid Mohammad Nur, describing the dialogue with him as positive.

He affirmed the importance of the joint statement issued, at the conclusion of his talks with the leader Abdel Aziz Al-Hilo which proposed road map and new methodology to deal with the peace process.

Dr. Hamdouk appreciated the SPA contacts with Al-Hilo, referring to the necessity for unifying the revolution forces to protect the transition process.

On the discussion on the economic challenges, the Prime Minister stressed that the control is a joint responsibility between the newly-appointed Walis (governors) and Civil Society, SPA, Resistance and Change and Services Committees.

Dr. Hamdouk affirmed the independency of the trade unions work, explaining that the experiment of the restoration of trade unions was important battle, even, in the dictatorship era. Producing a pure Sudanese economic recipe

He attributed the government concern over holding the Economic Conference to the production of a pure Sudanese economic recipe.

The SPA delegation assured on the outcome of Dr. Hamdouk and Al-Hilo meeting, describing it as important step that will push forward the realization of peace.