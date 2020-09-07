Sudan: Economic Conference Activities Launched

Khartoum — The National Economic Conference launched, Sunday, in a press conference held, at the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) and addressed by the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Heba Mohammed Ali, Chairman of the Preparatory Committee, Prof. Abdul Muhsin Mustafa, the Conference Rapporteur, Dr. Adam Herika and the Representative of the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), Engineer, Adel Khalfalla.

The conference coincides big challenges facing the country, as it considered the best means for managing comprehensive societal dialogue including the government, the states, the political parties, the civil society organizations, woman and youth organizations, universities and the socio-economic research corporations.

For more information and the work papers of the conference, please, visit the conference website (NECSUDAN.NET)