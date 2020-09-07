Sudan: Government Starts Preparations for Population and Agricultural Census

Khartoum — The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, in cooperation with the concerned circles started preparations for carrying out the Comprehensive Population and Agricultural Census which is considered one of the major resources for the databases concerning the volume and distribution of population movement and the economic and agricultural statistics for taking the right decisions and implementing the government's plans, policies and programs.

The Acting Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Heba Mohammed Ali has affirmed the importance of using the databases to develop the government's performance.

This came when the minister chaired, at her office, Sunday, the joint meeting of the Ministry of Finance, Agriculture and Natural Resources and the Central Statistics Office.

The minister explained the importance of conducting the census for the realization of peace and the democratic transition, affirming the government's keenness to achieve the census during the transitional period in coordination with Sudan's partners.