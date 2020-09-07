Zimbabwe: Macauley Bonne Continues Scoring Spree

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer was full of praise for Macauley Bonne after the Zimbabwean forward continued from where he left off last season by scoring again in his first competitive match of the new season in a 3-1 League Cup win at Swindon Town on Saturday.

Bonne, who was Charlton Athletic's top scorer last season, opened the scoring with a fine chest-and-volley shortly before the interval at the County Ground.

The hosts were level soon after the restart but a header from 17-year-old Charlie Barker had the South Londoners back ahead before Bonne's strike partner Chucks Aneke powered home a third late on.

The victory puts the South Londoners into the hat for tomorrow's second-round draw in the cup and perhaps more importantly, has seen two strikers up and running for the camp.

Speaking after the game, coach Lee Bowyer described Bonne's performance on the day as his best so far since arriving at the club last season.

He said, "On Macauley Bonne, I have to say that is by far the best performance he's played for us. I just told him that, I've criticised Macca in the past but he was outstanding today, outstanding. It was a real man's performance up top on his own. I'm really pleased for him as well.

"His goal was very good because I can assure you that isn't easy, chest and a volley, especially on the run. It was a great finish from him. He had no time to think about it, it was just touch and finish."

Bonne's fine start to the season could yet lead to more speculation on his future after recently been linked with a number of clubs in England.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Charlton Athletic were relegated to League One at the end of last term, just after one season in England's second-tier but Bonne could be making a big leap to the Premier League after being linked with a number of sides, including Burnley, Southampton and promoted Fulham.

There has also been interest for Bonne in the Championship with Tendai Darikwa's Nottingham Forest, Norwich City, Cardiff City, Derby County, Luton Town and Blackburn reportedly keen on the 24-year-old striker's services.

Bonne is expected to feature prominently for Zimbabwe in future national team assignments, having already sworn his allegiance to the country.

Warriors coach Zdravko Logarušić has spoken highly of the forward and indications are that he will be included in the squad set to face Algeria in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November.