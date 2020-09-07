Zimbabwe: Losing MDC-T Councillors Plot Mafume Ouster

Newly-elected Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume might not stay longer at the helm of the city's affairs after it emerged losing MDC-T candidate Luckson Mukunguma and other councillors aligned to the party faction were plotting his downfall.

Mafume garnered 19 votes against Mukunguma's 14 to land the coveted mayoral post.

If leaked Whatsapp messages seen by NewZimbabwe.com are anything to go by, Mafume, who was with the People's Democratic Party (PDP) before the formation of the MDC Alliance, should brace up for another fight with his rivals.

According to the Whatsapp messages, the MDC-T councillors are advocating a recall on all MDC councillors suspected to have voted Mafume.

"Pane vatengesa bakuda demo (There are people who have sold out. They need to be axed out," suggested Ward 38 Councillor Clifton Zumba in the WhatsApp group.

Zumba is supported by Mukunguma who responds, "You can say that again."

Ward 15 councillor Tichaona Mhetu also chipped in, "Poda demo, then vote of no confidence tochigwinha. Demo ngaripinde mangwana (Lets recall and then we do a vote of no confidence)."

Mukunguma suggested that the recall should first target the councillors who nominated Mafume.

Mafume's victory seems to have brought a sense of panic and devastation among the councillors.

"Vanhu ngavadamburwe. Ndapera samba (let us deal with these people. I have run out of energy)," quipped Mbare councillor Patson Magwiro.

"Let's dust off and move," Mukunguma consoles the councillors.

Ward 11 councillor, Anthony Shingadeya suggested that the councillors should meet to review the defeat.

"Where are we going to meet for a review," asked Shingadeya.

"Today after this. KuGomo," responded Belvedere councillor Madia Mudariki.

Tensions within the country's biggest local authority are part of a drawn-out wrangle for control of the country's main opposition between MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa and ex-ally, Thokozani Khupe.

Khupe was granted interim party control by the Supreme Court in April this year.