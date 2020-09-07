Tanzania: Mwinyi Calls for Solidarity Among CCM Cadres

WITH only four days before the official launch of election campaigns here, Zanzibar's CCM Presidential candidate Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi has called on fellow party cadres to unite and ensure they emerge victorious in the upcoming October polls.

He told them to seriously work together and mount campaigns that will ensure the party claims nothing but clear victory come General Election slated for October 28, this year.

"Our victory should leave no doubt," Dr Mwinyi said here yesterday in a meeting at the party function Hall- Amani area, with CCM candidates (union MPs, House of Representative and Councillors) and all those who lost in primaries.

He said that the only way to win the elections is by the losers in the primaries and those who were endorsed by the party to work together, "The past competition in primaries should not in any way affect the campaign."

Dr Mwinyi put emphasis on unity and collaboration among candidates and all other party members and fans, warning that maintaining any split after the primaries may have a bad consequence on CCM in the October polls.

"Let us tirelessly work as a team. Leaders should lead us in a nationwide campaign that should involve 'Bodaboda operators, food vendors (mama lishe), and all other groups so that we achieve our planned landslide victory," Dr Mwinyi pleaded as promised to serve people in Zanzibar to their expectations.

Member of the party Central Committee (CC) and Second Vice-President Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi also attended the meeting, an opportunity he also used to further drum for unity within the party and maintain peace and stability.

"Let us place issues of the primaries at our back, treat them as issues of the past. We should regard ourselves as winners and not losers. Our only task is to ensure victory in all positions in the upcoming election," Iddi told cheering attendees dominated by young fans.

He congratulated all CCM members who came-up to apply for nomination in party, saying the unsuccessful should not remain distressed and think of shifting to the opposition, he urged them to remain loyal to CCM and join hands for victory.

The Deputy Secretary General, CCM-Zanzibar, Dr Abdalla Juma Sadalla said the aim of yesterday's meeting was among party preparations for the elections, promoting unity and decent campaigns.