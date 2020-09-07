Tanzania: Dar Assures U.S. Over Country's Security

7 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

HOME Affairs Minister, Mr George Simbachawene has assured the US government that Tanzania is safe and will maintain security for its people and foreigners visiting the country.

Speaking with newly-appointed US Ambassador to the country, Dr Donald Wright, who had paid a courtesy call on the Minister's Office at the Government City in Mtumba over the weekend, Mr Simbachawene, said security of the country was high on the country's agenda.

"We have also attracted foreigners in investment areas and tourist attraction sites. May I assure you, Mr Ambassador our country is safe," said the Home Affairs Minister.

Mr Simbachawene further informed the US Envoy that Tanzania had managed to control human trafficking and that so far, at least 1,300,000 Somalis had been repatriated back to their country after the arrest in the country.

"The achievement to control the illegal business has been made possible, thanks to the country's Act of 2008 and its regulations," he observed.

Mr Simbachawene said the country had enhanced security to all the country's borders, saying the country had managed to control people entering and exiting the country.

He said Tanzania would continue to enhance bilateral relations with the US for the benefits of people of Tanzania and the US, saying the country would enhance the bilateral relations for the mutual benefits.

On his part, the US Envoy, Dr Wright, commended Tanzania for controlling human trafficking, noting that he had never come across such cases in n the country.

"Tanzanians are hospitable and gentlepeople who are glad all the time. I am very glad to be in Tanzania representing the US. The US and Tanzania will continue to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries," he said.

