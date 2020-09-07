Kenya: Chaos Rocks Church on Plans to Develop Sh1 Billion City Property

Wrangles have rocked the Church of God following the controversial hiring of a private firm to develop a Sh1 billion piece of land in Nairobi, barely a week after the death of Archbishop Byrum Makokha.

The church leadership wants to convert the Mariakani Christian Centre, which sits on a two-acre parcel at South B Shopping Centre, into a business centre.

Drama unfolded on Sunday when members opposed to the development plan interrupted services and confronted church leaders as police from Industrial Area stood by. The members, most of whom were excommunicated in April "for being too tough on the leadership", claimed the project would only benefit a few people.

"We've been banned from attending services because we want the plan to sell our church and convert it into a business centre stopped. Police have been brought here to stop us. We're told that our names are not on the list of those approved to worship here," Ms Joy Andambi said outside the church premises.

Mr Peter Kuya, a youth leader, added: "The problem is a self-proclaimed overseer, a Mr Omamo, who came here with the intention of selling our land. I lead 17 churches and we have gathered here today to stand against impunity.

Hold rallies

"Here is where we hold all our rallies. We can't just leave our church because of the ambition of a few selfish leaders."

Despite the heavy police presence, they stood their ground and vowed to defend their place of worship. "They (church management) know this is a prime land. The title deed shows that it's been listed for social use. It's meant for churches, school and a dispensary. It's not for commercial use," Pastor Caleb Mayaka said.

The church leaders, however, defended their decision, saying. It was in line with their development and strategic plans.

Income-generating

"There's nothing like selling this plot. We want to develop it for the good of the church. We found a private developer who is willing to help us achieve this goal by running a few income-generating projects. It's for the benefit of the church and community," Mariakani Area Overseer Daniel Omamo said.

The chairman of the Properties Development Company of the Church, Mr William Shimanyula, dismissed the ex-communicated members as "hooligans out to besmirch the church's good name".

"This church was founded in 1905 and it's a property of the Church of God. It's the fifth largest in Kenya with a following of about two million worshippers. The development of this plot is right within our strategic plans and like every other church, we want to develop with other partners," he said.

The expelled members also alleged that their leaders once sold church land on Dennis Pritt Road in Milimani to a private developer without consulting members.

But Mr Shimanyula said: "The plots... were developed and started generating income for the headquarters. Anyone with questions about our projects should come to our offices. We will show documents for our expenditure."

He urged the expelled members to follow the constitution that governs issues of reconciliation to be reinstated. Archbishop Makokha's memorial service will be held tomorrow at Mariakani Christian Centre.