Tunisia: Covid-19 - 265 More Infections Reported (Ministry)

Tunis/Tunisia — 265 new COVID-19 infections were reported and 58 follow-up tests came back positive on September 5, bringing the overall number of infections to 5,041, the Health Ministry said Monday.

2,817 tests, including 142 for follow-up, were performed. Regions with the highest count: Ben Arous (45), Tunis (34), Monastir (32) and Ariana (32).

Since June 27 border reopening, 3,840 infections (580 imported, 3,215 domestic (83%) and 43 deaths (1%) were recorded, the ministry added.

71 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalised (2%), including 21 (0.65%) in intensive care units.

Overall, there are 3,196 active carriers and 476 symptomatic patients (15%).

158,679 tests were made since March 2.

According to the same source, out of 4,776 confirmed cases, 1,752 have recovered and 93 died.

