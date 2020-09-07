Tunisia: Covid-19 - 265 More Infections Reported (Ministry)

7 September 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 265 new COVID-19 infections were reported and 58 follow-up tests came back positive on September 5, bringing the overall number of infections to 5,041, the Health Ministry said Monday.

2,817 tests, including 142 for follow-up, were performed. Regions with the highest count: Ben Arous (45), Tunis (34), Monastir (32) and Ariana (32).

Since June 27 border reopening, 3,840 infections (580 imported, 3,215 domestic (83%) and 43 deaths (1%) were recorded, the ministry added.

71 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalised (2%), including 21 (0.65%) in intensive care units.

Overall, there are 3,196 active carriers and 476 symptomatic patients (15%).

158,679 tests were made since March 2.

A rappeler que depuis le 02 mars dernier 158679 prélèvements ont été effectués.

According to the same source, out of 4,776 confirmed cases, 1,752 have recovered and 93 died.

Selon la même source, sur 4776 cas confirmés 1752 ont guéri et 93 sont morts.

