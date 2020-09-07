Angola: Steady Situation On DRC Border - PN

Cazombo — The Commander-General of the National Police, Paulo de Almeida, considered the situation on the border between the Angolan municipality of Alto Zambeze (eastern Province of Moxico) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia to be stable and without cases.

Paulo de Almeida made this statement last Saturday in Cazombo locality, Moxico Province, to which he made a working visit.

"The borders of the region do not have alarming situations or that constitute a danger", reiterated the Commissioner-General, after taking contact with the work carried out by the police force in that border area.

During his visit, the police chief expressed his solidarity with the staff and encouraged them to maintain the inviolability of national borders, especially at this stage when the world is facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, Paulo de Almeida also visited Luau locality, in the municipality with the same name.

The National Police commander ended his visit to the Province of Moxico on Sunday, having previously scheduled a press conference.