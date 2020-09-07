Angola: Steady Situation On DRC Border - PN

7 September 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cazombo — The Commander-General of the National Police, Paulo de Almeida, considered the situation on the border between the Angolan municipality of Alto Zambeze (eastern Province of Moxico) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia to be stable and without cases.

Paulo de Almeida made this statement last Saturday in Cazombo locality, Moxico Province, to which he made a working visit.

"The borders of the region do not have alarming situations or that constitute a danger", reiterated the Commissioner-General, after taking contact with the work carried out by the police force in that border area.

During his visit, the police chief expressed his solidarity with the staff and encouraged them to maintain the inviolability of national borders, especially at this stage when the world is facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, Paulo de Almeida also visited Luau locality, in the municipality with the same name.

The National Police commander ended his visit to the Province of Moxico on Sunday, having previously scheduled a press conference.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.