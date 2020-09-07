Tanzania: Choose Credible Leaders - JPM

CCM Presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli yesterday asked Tanzanians to elect credible leaders, who are familiar with their problems and could efficiently address them.

Addressing a rally at Nyashimo area in Busega District, Simiyu Region, Dr Magufuli said there is need for voters to think critically before giving someone their vote, insisting that not every candidate can tackle their problems.

Dr Magufuli was speaking to the residents on his way to Mwanza from Musoma, Mara Region in a continuation of campaign rallies ahead of the upcoming 2020 General Election due on October 28.

According to Dr Magufuli in the past five years, his government has focused on bringing both social and economic changes in the country by initiating major projects, which in turn bring the much-needed prosperity to all Tanzanians.

He said, for instance, his government took deliberate measures to revive the national airline, Air Tanzania, purchasing new flights with the aim of boosting the country's economy.

Dr Magufuli wondered how a section of politicians was posing questions on the link between purchasing aircraft and alleviation of poverty among ordinary citizens, saying their queries were misguided.

The revival of Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL), he argued, means a lot to the country's economic growth, saying through ATCL, the number of tourists who visit the country will increase, a move that boosts economic growth through foreign currency earned from tourists.

According to the ruling party's 2020-2025 manifesto, the government will ensure the number of tourists is increasing to five million by 2025.

Also revenue from the sector is set to increase from the current 2.6bn US dollar to 6bn US dollar in 2025. Among the strategies set for boosting revenues include improving hunting blocks, strengthening conference tourism by building state-of-the art meeting halls, inviting tourists' vessels and promoting cultural tourism.

Dr Magufuli said ATCL is also positioned to play a big role in improving the sector and thus contribute to the country's economic development.

"From that business we get enough money that helps us to implement various development projects that are directly attached to ordinary Tanzanians," he said.

The Head of State added that from such revenues, the government also is capable of implementing other big projects such as construction of Standard Gauge railway (SGR), Julius Nyerere Hydropower project and many others that have direct positive impacts to wananchi.

"Today many villages across the country have access to electricity, we collect tax and get money from other projects," he said.

He added: "Those who do not appreciate the government move on reviving ATCL and purchasing of new aircraft have their own agenda, but we are doing all these for the country's economic growth and welfare of the people."

Dr Magufuli who is also Chairman for the ruling party, CCM, asked Busega residents to vote for him, the MP and councillors fronted by his party in the constituency.

He used the occasion to clarify why the party did not endorse Dr Rafael Chegeni, saying it was due to the continuous misunderstanding with former lawmaker and minister, Dr Titus Kamani.

"Dr Chegeni has served this constituency for some years, so we thought it is better he stays aside, we still have so many jobs," he said.

Dr Magufuli promised to bring water to all areas in the constituent, saying the government has so far managed to take water to Tabora and that supplying water to Busega won't be a problem.

At Magu District, Dr Magufuli said the government has fulfilled the promises it made during the 2015 election campaigns, noting during the past five years, his government has expanded the district hospital, built two health centres and renovated 22 dispensaries in the area.

He added that an X-ray machine was also purchased for Kisesa health centre and that all projects have cost 3.3bn/-.

Moreover, Dr Magufuli said the government has effectively implemented various water projects in the area and that it will continue addressing the problem in the coming five years, if voted to office in the October polls. Dr Magufuli also vowed to revive all industries in the area.

While at Mabatini area, Dr Magufuli promised to form another district in Mwanza City to facilitate service delivery to the residence of the city that currently has two districts, Ilemela and Nyamagana.

The CCM presidential candidate was of the view that the city of Mwanza has expanded hence there is a need to add another district.

"I'm planning another district for Mwanza City, currently there are only two but the city has grown and there is a need to add another one for the sake of easing service delivery," he said.

Implementation of the promise would add a number of districts for the Mwanza Region to eight from the current seven that are Ilemela, Nyamagana, Misungwi, Kwimba, Ukerewe, Magu and Sengerema.

Dr Magufuli is expected to address a campaign rally today in Mwanza.